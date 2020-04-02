Shares of Alphabet Inc-C Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Internet Software & Services Industry (GOOG , TWLO , NTNX , NEWR , GDDY )

We looked at the Internet Software & Services industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Alphabet Inc-C (:GOOG ) ranks first with a gain of 3.61%; Twilio Inc - A (NYSE:TWLO ) ranks second with a gain of 3.54%; and Nutanix Inc - A (NASDAQ:NTNX ) ranks third with a gain of 2.93%.

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR ) follows with a gain of 2.79% and Godaddy Inc-A (NYSE:GDDY ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.74%.

