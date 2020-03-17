Shares of Allstate Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry (ALL , PGR , MBI , ORI , WRB )

We looked at the Property & Casualty Insurance industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL ) ranks first with a loss of 4.83%; Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR ) ranks second with a loss of 6.48%; and Mbia Inc (NYSE:MBI ) ranks third with a loss of 6.84%.

Old Repub Intl (NYSE:ORI ) follows with a loss of 7.78% and Wr Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 8.47%.

