Shares of Allergan Plc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Earnings Yield in the Pharmaceuticals Industry (AGN, ZTS, CTLT, ANIP, LLY)
Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Allergan Plc ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.4%. Zoetis Inc is next with a an earnings yield of 2.7%. Catalent Inc ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.9%.
Ani Pharmaceutic follows with a an earnings yield of 3.2%, and Eli Lilly & Co rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 3.4%.
