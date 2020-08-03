Shares of Allegiant Travel Rank the Highest in Terms of EBITDA Growth in the Airlines Industry (ALGT, SKYW, CPA, AAL, ALK)

Below are the three companies in the Airlines industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Allegiant Travel ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 33.9%. Skywest Inc is next with a EBITDA growth of 19.7%. Copa Holdin-Cl A ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 19.5%.

American Airline follows with a EBITDA growth of 16.2%, and Alaska Air Group rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 15.0%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Allegiant Travel and will alert subscribers who have ALGT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.