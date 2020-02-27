Shares of Alleghany Corp Rank the Lowest in Terms of Forward Earnings Yield in the Reinsurance Industry (Y, RNR, RE, RGA, TPRE)

Below are the three companies in the Reinsurance industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Alleghany Corp ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 4.7%. Following is Renaissancere with a forward earnings yield of 5.7%. Everest Re Group ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 7.9%.

Reinsurance Grou follows with a forward earnings yield of 8.3%, and Third Point Rein rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 10.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Alleghany Corp and will alert subscribers who have Y in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.