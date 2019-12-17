Shares of Alleghany Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Forward P/E Ratio in the Reinsurance Industry (Y, RNR, RGA, RE, TPRE)

Below are the three companies in the Reinsurance industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Alleghany Corp ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 22.38. Renaissancere is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 17.96. Reinsurance Grou ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 12.17.

Everest Re Group follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 11.67, and Third Point Rein rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 4.39.

