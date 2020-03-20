Shares of Alkermes Plc Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Biotechnology Industry (ALKS , HRTX , IRWD , ICPT , BLUE )

Below are the top five companies in the Biotechnology industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS ) ranks first with a gain of 16.39%; Heron Therapeuti (NASDAQ:HRTX ) ranks second with a gain of 13.36%; and Ironwood Pharmac (NASDAQ:IRWD ) ranks third with a gain of 11.66%.

Intercept Pharma (NASDAQ:ICPT ) follows with a gain of 9.62% and Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 9.58%.

