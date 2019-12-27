MySmarTrend
Shares of Alexander & Bald Rank the Highest in Terms of Beta in the Diversified REITs Industry (ALEX, CLNY, STAR, AHH, LXP)

By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Diversified REITs industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Alexander & Bald ranks highest with a a beta of 1.1. Following is Colony Capital-A with a a beta of 1.0. Istar Inc ranks third highest with a a beta of 0.9.

Armada Hoffler P follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Lexington Realty rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.8.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Lexington Realty on November 29th, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $8.68. Since that recommendation, shares of Lexington Realty have risen 22.1%. We continue to monitor Lexington Realty for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

