Shares of Alaska Air Group Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Airlines Industry (ALK, SAVE, CPA, ALGT, JBLU)
Below are the three companies in the Airlines industry with the highest sales growth.
Alaska Air Group ranks highest with a sales growth of 3,375.5%. Following is Spirit Airlines with a sales growth of 1,402.7%. Copa Holdin-Cl A ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,375.9%.
Allegiant Travel follows with a sales growth of 1,034.2%, and Jetblue Airways rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 577.5%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Alaska Air Group on December 3rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $67.04. Since that call, shares of Alaska Air Group have fallen 32.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
