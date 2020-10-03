MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Shares of Alaska Air Group Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Airlines Industry (ALK, SAVE, CPA, ALGT, JBLU)

Written on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 2:20am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Airlines industry with the highest sales growth.

Alaska Air Group ranks highest with a sales growth of 3,375.5%. Following is Spirit Airlines with a sales growth of 1,402.7%. Copa Holdin-Cl A ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,375.9%.

Allegiant Travel follows with a sales growth of 1,034.2%, and Jetblue Airways rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 577.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Alaska Air Group on December 3rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $67.04. Since that call, shares of Alaska Air Group have fallen 32.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Keywords: highest sales growth alaska air group spirit airlines copa holdin-cl a allegiant travel JetBlue Airways

Ticker(s): ALK SAVE CPA ALGT JBLU

Contact James Quinn