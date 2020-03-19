Shares of Akamai Technolog Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Internet Software & Services Industry (AKAM , SSTK , EGOV , NEWR , ALRM )

Below are the top five companies in the Internet Software & Services industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Akamai Technolog (NASDAQ:AKAM ) ranks first with a gain of 8.00%; Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK ) ranks second with a gain of 7.56%; and Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV ) ranks third with a gain of 4.02%.

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR ) follows with a gain of 2.02% and Alarm.Com Holdin (NASDAQ:ALRM ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.43%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Akamai Technolog. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Akamai Technolog in search of a potential trend change.