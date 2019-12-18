Shares of Aircastle Ltd Rank the Lowest in Terms of Projected Earnings Growth in the Trading Companies & Distributors Industry (AYR, HEES, DXPE, WCC, WSO)

Below are the three companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Aircastle Ltd ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 7.0%. Following is H&E Equipment Se with a projected earnings growth of 16.6%. Dxp Enterprises ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 16.9%.

Wesco Intl follows with a projected earnings growth of 21.0%, and Watsco Inc rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 22.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Aircastle Ltd on October 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $23.16. Since that recommendation, shares of Aircastle Ltd have risen 38.1%. We continue to monitor Aircastle Ltd for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.