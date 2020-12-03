Shares of Agenus Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Asset Ratio in the Biotechnology Industry (AGEN, NVAX, PLX, IBIO, KERX)

Below are the three companies in the Biotechnology industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Agenus Inc ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 117.79. Following is Novavax Inc with a a debt to asset ratio of 105.05. Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 94.61.

iBio Inc follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 81.36, and Keryx Biopharm rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 78.68.

