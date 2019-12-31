Shares of Agco Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of EPS Growth in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery Industry (AGCO, TWI, TTC, DE, LNN)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Agco Corp ranks highest with a EPS growth of 97,926.4%. Titan Intl Inc is next with a EPS growth of 35,384.6%. Toro Co ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 17,169.8%.

Deere & Co follows with a EPS growth of 14,829.2%, and Lindsay Corp rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 10,902.3%.

