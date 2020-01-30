Shares of Aflac Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of PEG Ratio in the Life & Health Insurance Industry (AFL, PRI, TMK, PFG, CNO)

Below are the three companies in the Life & Health Insurance industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Aflac Inc ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02. Primerica Inc is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.02. Torchmark Corp ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

Principal Finl follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.01, and Cno Financial Gr rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

