Shares of Aerovironment In Rank the Highest in Terms of EPS Growth in the Aerospace & Defense Industry (AVAV, KEYW, CUB, CW, ESL)

Below are the three companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Aerovironment In ranks highest with a EPS growth of 108,666.7%. Following is Keyw Holding Cor with a EPS growth of 17,692.3%. Cubic Corp ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 14,800.0%.

Curtiss-Wright follows with a EPS growth of 4,797.7%, and Esterline Tech rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 4,350.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Esterline Tech on July 20th, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $79.65. Since that recommendation, shares of Esterline Tech have risen 53.8%. We continue to monitor Esterline Tech for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.