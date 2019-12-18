Shares of AeroCentury Corp Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Book Ratio in the Trading Companies & Distributors Industry (ACY, TGH, VRTV, CAI, TITN)

Below are the three companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

AeroCentury Corp ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.20. Textainer Group is next with a a price to book ratio of 0.56. Veritiv Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.61.

Cai Internationa follows with a a price to book ratio of 0.97, and Titan Machinery rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.01.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Cai Internationa on October 23rd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $23.33. Since that recommendation, shares of Cai Internationa have risen 24.1%. We continue to monitor Cai Internationa for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.