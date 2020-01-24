MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Shares of AeroCentury Corp Rank the Lowest in Terms of Forward P/E Ratio in the Trading Companies & Distributors Industry (ACY, VRTV, TGH, CAI, BECN)

Written on Fri, 01/24/2020 - 2:21am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

AeroCentury Corp ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 3.51. Following is Veritiv Corp with a a forward P/E ratio of 3.76. Textainer Group ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 6.31.

Cai Internationa follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 6.58, and Beacon Roofing S rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 7.85.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Cai Internationa on October 23rd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $23.33. Since that recommendation, shares of Cai Internationa have risen 21.2%. We continue to monitor Cai Internationa for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Keywords: lowest forward p/e ratio amex:acy aerocentury corp veritiv corp textainer group cai internationa beacon roofing s

Ticker(s): VRTV TGH CAI BECN

Contact Amy Schwartz