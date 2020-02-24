Shares of Aerie Pharmaceut Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Pharmaceuticals Industry (AERI , OCUL , COLL , JNJ , MYL )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Pharmaceuticals industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Aerie Pharmaceut (NASDAQ:AERI ) ranks first with a gain of 8.55%; Ocular Therapeut (NASDAQ:OCUL ) ranks second with a gain of 5.41%; and Collegium Pharma (NASDAQ:COLL ) ranks third with a gain of 1.36%.

Johnson&Johnson (NYSE:JNJ ) follows with a gain of 1.05% and Mylan Nv (NASDAQ:MYL ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.05%.

