Shares of Aecom Rank the Lowest in Terms of EPS Growth in the Construction & Engineering Industry (ACM, EME, KBR, VMI, TPC)

Below are the three companies in the Construction & Engineering industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Aecom ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 181.8%. Following is Emcor Group Inc with a EPS growth of 1,879.4%. Kbr Inc ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 1,880.0%.

Valmont Inds follows with a EPS growth of 2,319.8%, and Tutor Perini Cor rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 3,125.0%.

