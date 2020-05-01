Shares of Advanced Drainag Rank the Lowest in Terms of Beta in the Building Products Industry (WMS, LII, SSD, MAS, ALLE)

Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Advanced Drainag ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.9. Following is Lennox Intl Inc with a a beta of 0.9. Simpson Mfg ranks third lowest with a a beta of 1.0.

Masco Corp follows with a a beta of 1.1, and Allegion Plc rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.1.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Advanced Drainag and will alert subscribers who have WMS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.