Shares of Advanced Drainag Rank the Lowest in Terms of Beta in the Building Products Industry (WMS, LII, SSD, MAS, ALLE)

Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Advanced Drainag ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.9. Lennox Intl Inc is next with a a beta of 0.9. Simpson Mfg ranks third lowest with a a beta of 1.0.

Masco Corp follows with a a beta of 1.1, and Allegion Plc rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.1.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Masco Corp on June 10th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $38.16. Since that recommendation, shares of Masco Corp have risen 24.5%. We continue to monitor Masco Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.