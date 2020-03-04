Shares of Acuity Brands Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Electrical Components & Equipment Industry (AYI, BGC, RBC, PLPC, ENS)

Below are the three companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Acuity Brands ranks highest with a sales per share of $83.75. Following is Gen Cable Corp with a sales per share of $78.23. Regal Beloit Cor ranks third highest with a sales per share of $77.15.

Preformed Line follows with a sales per share of $77.06, and Enersys rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $58.78.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Preformed Line. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Preformed Line in search of a potential trend change.