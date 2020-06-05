Shares of Activision Blizz Down on Above Average Volume, Moving Against Trend (ATVI)

Shares of Activision Blizz are trading down -5.6% to $72.40 today on above average volume. Today's volume of 10.1 million shares tops the average 30-day volume of 8.9 million shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Activision Blizz have traded between a low of $41.88 and a high of $69.63 and are now at $68.53, which is 64% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.