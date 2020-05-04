Shares of Acme United Corp Rank the Lowest in Terms of Beta in the Office Services & Supplies Industry (ACU, TILE, KBAL, SCS, KNL)

Below are the three companies in the Office Services & Supplies industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Acme United Corp ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.8. Interface Inc is next with a a beta of 0.9. Kimball Intl -B ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.9.

Steelcase Inc-A follows with a a beta of 1.2, and Knoll Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.2.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Knoll Inc on February 19th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $22.93. Since that call, shares of Knoll Inc have fallen 62.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.