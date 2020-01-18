Shares of Aceto Corp Rank the Lowest in Terms of Return on Equity in the Health Care Distributors Industry (ACET, OMI, HSIC, PDCO, CAH)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Aceto Corp ranks lowest with a ROE of -6,872.6%. Owens & Minor is next with a ROE of 613.6%. Henry Schein Inc ranks third lowest with a ROE of 1,426.5%.

Patterson Cos follows with a ROE of 1,697.0%, and Cardinal Health rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 2,393.0%.

