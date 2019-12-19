Shares of Aceto Corp Rank the Lowest in Terms of PEG Ratio in the Health Care Distributors Industry (ACET, OMI, CAH, ABC, MCK)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the lowest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Aceto Corp ranks lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.00. Owens & Minor is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.00. Cardinal Health ranks third lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

Amerisourceberge follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.01, and Mckesson Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

