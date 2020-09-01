Shares of Aceto Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Health Care Distributors Industry (ACET, HSIC, CAH, ABC, MCK)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the highest sales growth.
Aceto Corp ranks highest with a sales growth of 1,428.7%. Following is Henry Schein Inc with a sales growth of 769.0%. Cardinal Health ranks third highest with a sales growth of 693.6%.
Amerisourceberge follows with a sales growth of 428.6%, and Mckesson Corp rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 400.7%.
