Shares of Aceto Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Health Care Distributors Industry (ACET, HSIC, CAH, ABC, MCK)

Written on Thu, 01/09/2020 - 2:23am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the highest sales growth.

Aceto Corp ranks highest with a sales growth of 1,428.7%. Following is Henry Schein Inc with a sales growth of 769.0%. Cardinal Health ranks third highest with a sales growth of 693.6%.

Amerisourceberge follows with a sales growth of 428.6%, and Mckesson Corp rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 400.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Mckesson Corp on November 29th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $145.19. Since that call, shares of Mckesson Corp have fallen 5.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Ticker(s): ACET HSIC CAH ABC MCK

