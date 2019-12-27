Shares of Aceto Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Beta in the Health Care Distributors Industry (ACET, ABC, CAH, OMI, MCK)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Aceto Corp ranks highest with a a beta of 1.5. Amerisourceberge is next with a a beta of 1.4. Cardinal Health ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.3.

Owens & Minor follows with a a beta of 1.2, and Mckesson Corp rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.2.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Mckesson Corp on November 29th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $145.19. Since that call, shares of Mckesson Corp have fallen 4.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.