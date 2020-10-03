Shares of Acadia Realty Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Retail REITs Industry (AKR, ADC, UE, WSR, ROIC)

Below are the three companies in the Retail REITs industry with the highest sales growth.

Acadia Realty ranks highest with a sales growth of 3,175.9%. Agree Realty is next with a sales growth of 2,734.5%. Urban Edge P ranks third highest with a sales growth of 2,486.9%.

Whitestone Rei follows with a sales growth of 2,060.8%, and Retail Opportuni rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,520.8%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Agree Realty. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Agree Realty in search of a potential trend change.