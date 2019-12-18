Shares of Acadia Healthcar Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Book Ratio in the Health Care Facilities Industry (ACHC, BKD, CSU, NHC, ENSG)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Acadia Healthcar ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.05. Following is Brookdale Sr with a a price to book ratio of 1.21. Cap Senior Livin ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.37.

Natl Healthcare follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.94, and Ensign Group Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 2.23.

