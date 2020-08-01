Shares of Acadia Healthcar Rank the Highest in Terms of Forward Earnings Yield in the Health Care Facilities Industry (ACHC, UHS, HCA, SEM, ENSG)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Acadia Healthcar ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 7.7%. Universal Hlth-B is next with a forward earnings yield of 6.6%. Hca Healthcare I ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 5.9%.

Select Medical follows with a forward earnings yield of 4.6%, and Ensign Group Inc rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 4.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ensign Group Inc on November 25th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $43.69. Since that recommendation, shares of Ensign Group Inc have risen 4.7%. We continue to monitor Ensign Group Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.