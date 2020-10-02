Shares of Acadia Healthcar Rank the Highest in Terms of Forward Earnings Yield in the Health Care Facilities Industry (ACHC, UHS, HCA, THC, SEM)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Acadia Healthcar ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 7.8%. Following is Universal Hlth-B with a forward earnings yield of 6.9%. Hca Healthcare I ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 6.0%.

Tenet Healthcare follows with a forward earnings yield of 4.5%, and Select Medical rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 4.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Acadia Healthcar and will alert subscribers who have ACHC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.