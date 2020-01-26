Shares of Acacia Research Rank the Highest in Terms of Earnings Yield in the Research & Consulting Services Industry (ACTG, NLSN, DNB, RECN, CBZ)

Below are the three companies in the Research & Consulting Services industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Acacia Research ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 26.4%. Nielsen Holdings is next with a an earnings yield of 8.1%. Dun & Bradstreet ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 4.9%.

Resources Connec follows with a an earnings yield of 4.4%, and Cbiz Inc rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 3.8%.

