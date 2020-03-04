Shares of Abm Industries Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry (ABM, SP, CLH, SRCL, TISI)

Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Abm Industries ranks highest with a sales per share of $94.86. Sp Plus Corp is next with a sales per share of $70.51. Clean Harbors ranks third highest with a sales per share of $52.85.

Stericycle Inc follows with a sales per share of $41.97, and Team Inc rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $40.68.

