Shares of Abiomed Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Health Care Equipment Industry (ABMD , BSX , SYK , MDT , ABT )

We looked at the Health Care Equipment industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD ) ranks first with a gain of 1.98%; Boston Scientifc (NYSE:BSX ) ranks second with a gain of 1.48%; and Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK ) ranks third with a gain of 1.31%.

Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT ) follows with a gain of 1.30% and Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.03%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Abbott Labs on October 31st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $83.63. Since that recommendation, shares of Abbott Labs have risen 4.5%. We continue to monitor Abbott Labs for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.