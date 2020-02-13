Shares of Aaron'S Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of P/E Ratio in the Homefurnishing Retail Industry (AAN, HVT, WSM, PIR, KIRK)

Below are the three companies in the Homefurnishing Retail industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Aaron'S Inc ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 24.72. Haverty Furnitur is next with a a P/E ratio of 22.57. Williams-Sonoma ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 20.32.

Pier 1 Imports follows with a a P/E ratio of 18.97, and Kirkland'S Inc rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 3.85.

