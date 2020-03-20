Shares of Aar Corp Down on Above Average Volume, Moving Against Trend (AIR)

Shares of Aar Corp are trading down -9.8% to $14.14 today on above average volume. Today's volume of 300,000 shares tops the average 30-day volume of 297,000 shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

In the past 52 weeks, Aar Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $8.56 and a high of $52.78 and are now at $12.88, 50% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.3%.