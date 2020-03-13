Shares of Aaon Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Building Products Industry (AAON, PGTI, AOS, TREX, IIIN)

Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Aaon Inc ranks lowest with a sales per share of $7.96. Pgt Innovations is next with a sales per share of $10.84. Smith (A.O.)Corp ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $17.63.

Trex Co Inc follows with a sales per share of $20.11, and Insteel Inds rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $20.96.

