Shares of 8X8 Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Application Software Industry (EGHT , MODN , GLUU , ADBE , ACIW )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Application Software industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

8X8 Inc (NYSE:EGHT ) ranks first with a gain of 7.51%; Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN ) ranks second with a gain of 4.45%; and Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU ) ranks third with a gain of 3.33%.

Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE ) follows with a gain of 1.84% and Aci Worldwide In (NASDAQ:ACIW ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.73%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Aci Worldwide In on November 7th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $33.16. Since that recommendation, shares of Aci Worldwide In have risen 9.9%. We continue to monitor Aci Worldwide In for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.