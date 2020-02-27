Shares of 3D Systems Corp Rank the Lowest in Terms of Forward Earnings Yield in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry (DDD, AVID, SSYS, AAPL, EFII)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

3D Systems Corp ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 0.7%. Following is Avid Technology with a forward earnings yield of 1.0%. Stratasys Ltd ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 2.0%.

Apple Inc follows with a forward earnings yield of 4.0%, and Elec For Imaging rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 5.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Elec For Imaging on January 30th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $25.32. Since that recommendation, shares of Elec For Imaging have risen 46.0%. We continue to monitor Elec For Imaging for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.