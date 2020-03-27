Shares of 22nd Century Group Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Beta in the Tobacco Industry (XXII, MO, PM, VGR, UVV)
Below are the three companies in the Tobacco industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.
22nd Century Group Inc ranks highest with a a beta of 1.6. Following is Altria Group Inc with a a beta of 0.8. Philip Morris In ranks third highest with a a beta of 0.8.
Vector Group Ltd follows with a a beta of 0.8, and Universal Corp rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.6.
