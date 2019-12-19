Shares of 1-800-Flowers-A Rank the Lowest in Terms of Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Industry (FLWS, TRIP, FTD, PETS, LTRPA)

Below are the three companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

1-800-Flowers-A ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.42. Tripadvisor Inc is next with a FCF per share of $1.24. Ftd Cos Inc ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $1.37.

Petmed Express follows with a FCF per share of $1.80, and Liberty Trp-A rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $2.07.

