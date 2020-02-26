Shake Shack In-A has the Lowest Earnings Yield in the Restaurants Industry (SHAK, CMG, WING, DPZ, WEN)

Below are the three companies in the Restaurants industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Shake Shack In-A ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.7%. Chipotle Mexican is next with a an earnings yield of 0.8%. Wingstop Inc ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.0%.

Domino'S Pizza follows with a an earnings yield of 1.8%, and Wendy'S Co/The rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 2.0%.

