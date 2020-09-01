Shake Shack In-A has the Highest Sales Growth in the Restaurants Industry (SHAK, HABT, WING, TAST, CMG)
Below are the three companies in the Restaurants industry with the highest sales growth.
Shake Shack In-A ranks highest with a sales growth of 3,364.7%. Following is Habit Restaura-A with a sales growth of 1,687.3%. Wingstop Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,553.5%.
Carrols Restaura follows with a sales growth of 1,536.2%, and Chipotle Mexican rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,465.1%.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Habit Restaura-A on October 31st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $10.10. Since that recommendation, shares of Habit Restaura-A have risen 37.8%. We continue to monitor Habit Restaura-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest sales growth shake shack in-a habit restaura-a wingstop inc carrols restaura chipotle mexican