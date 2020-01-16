Shake Shack In-A has the Best Relative Performance in the Restaurants Industry (SHAK , NDLS , EAT , MCD , DNKN )

We looked at the Restaurants industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Shake Shack In-A (NYSE:SHAK ) ranks first with a gain of 8.05%; Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS ) ranks second with a gain of 6.04%; and Brinker Intl (NYSE:EAT ) ranks third with a gain of 1.32%.

Mcdonalds Corp (:MCD ) follows with a gain of 1.10% and Dunkin' Brands G (:DNKN ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.05%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Shake Shack In-A on October 2nd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $93.64. Since that call, shares of Shake Shack In-A have fallen 31.5%.