Shake Shack In-A Falls 2.08% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Shake Shack In-A (NYSE:SHAK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $59.64 to a high of $61.07. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $60.14 on volume of 373,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Shake Shack In-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $45.60 and a high of $105.84 and are now at $59.85, 31% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Shake Shack In-A on October 2nd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $93.64. Since that call, shares of Shake Shack In-A have fallen 34.7%.