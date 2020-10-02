Shake Shack In-A is Among the Companies in the Restaurants Industry with the Best Relative Performance (SHAK , CMG , DNKN , SBUX , WEN )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Restaurants industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Shake Shack In-A (NYSE:SHAK ) ranks first with a gain of 0.91%; Chipotle Mexican (NYSE:CMG ) ranks second with a gain of 0.84%; and Dunkin' Brands G (:DNKN ) ranks third with a gain of 0.57%.

Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX ) follows with a gain of 0.31% and Wendy'S Co/The (NASDAQ:WEN ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.18%.

