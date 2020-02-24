Servicenow Inc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 3.52%

Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $324.19 to a high of $336.45. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $338.78 on volume of 794,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Servicenow Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $213.99 and a high of $362.95 and are now at $335.38, 57% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.61% higher and 2.13% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Servicenow Inc on October 28th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $243.14. Since that recommendation, shares of Servicenow Inc have risen 41.7%. We continue to monitor NOW for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.