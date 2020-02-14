Servicemaster Gl is Among the Companies in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (SERV, CLCT, SCI, BID, CSV)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Servicemaster Gl ranks highest with a ROE of 5,309.1%. Collectors Univ is next with a ROE of 4,433.6%. Service Corp Int ranks third highest with a ROE of 3,371.4%.

Sotheby'S follows with a ROE of 2,244.2%, and Carriage Service rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,994.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Carriage Service on January 8th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $25.17. Since that call, shares of Carriage Service have fallen 3.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.