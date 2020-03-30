Service Corp Int Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 3.61%

Service Corp Int (NYSE:SCI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $38.75 to a high of $40.50. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $39.57 on volume of 764,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Service Corp Int share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $52.89 and a 52-week low of $34.45 and are now trading 16% above that low price at $40.13 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Service Corp Int on March 11th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $47.80. Since that call, shares of Service Corp Int have fallen 19.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.